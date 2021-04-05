English
Yes Bank loans, advances up 0.8% at Rs 1.73 lakh crore by March-end; deposits up 55%

The figures are provisional and are being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
Yes Bank on April 5 said its loans and advances grew by a marginal 0.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,72,850 crore at the end of March 2021.

However, the figures are provisional and are being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank's loans and advances in the same period a year ago stood at Rs 1,71,443 crore.

Under this, the gross retail disbursements during March quarter was at Rs 7,828 crore, up by 154.3 percent from year ago quarter's Rs 3,078 crore.

Deposits of the private sector lender as of March 31 were up by 54.7 percent at Rs 1.62 lakh crore as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore by end of March 2020, it said.

In this, the CASA (current account and savings account) deposits were up by 51.8 percent to Rs 42,587 crore as against Rs 28,063 crore.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 106.1 percent at end of FY21, lower than 162.7 percent in the year-ago period.

Liquidity coverage ratio was 122.7 percent in the period under consideration against 37 percent a year ago.

The lender said that "the figures are subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, board of directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank".

The figures were being disclosed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulation and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information.

Stocks of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 15.45 apiece on BSE at 2.10 pm, down 1.90 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #banking #Business #Companies #Yes Bank
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:15 pm

