Yes Bank Presser updates: Must not read too much into today’s price of Yes Bank share, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Yes Bank administrator addressed the media around 4 pm on March 17. On March 16, the board of directors of the crisis-hit private sector lender approved the reconstitution of its board, announcing the appointment of Prashant Kumar, the current administrator, to the post of the chief executive officer and managing director of Yes Bank.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das also on March 16 reassured depositors of Yes Bank, emphasising that the revival plan chalked out for the bank is credible. He said, if need be, the central bank will provide additional capital support to the private lender.

Amid the ongoing crisis, ratings agencies have also been reassessing their outlook on the bank. Moody's, on March 16 upgraded the ratings of Yes Bank with a positive outlook while Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has suspended the coverage of Yes Bank, saying the private lender was damaged beyond repair.