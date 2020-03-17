Yes Bank Presser updates: Must not read too much into today’s price of Yes Bank share, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
Live updates on the Yes Bank press conference.
Yes Bank administrator addressed the media around 4 pm on March 17. On March 16, the board of directors of the crisis-hit private sector lender approved the reconstitution of its board, announcing the appointment of Prashant Kumar, the current administrator, to the post of the chief executive officer and managing director of Yes Bank.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das also on March 16 reassured depositors of Yes Bank, emphasising that the revival plan chalked out for the bank is credible. He said, if need be, the central bank will provide additional capital support to the private lender.Amid the ongoing crisis, ratings agencies have also been reassessing their outlook on the bank. Moody's, on March 16 upgraded the ratings of Yes Bank with a positive outlook while Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has suspended the coverage of Yes Bank, saying the private lender was damaged beyond repair.
With biggies on board, Yes is now a safer bank for depositors but a long legal fight awaits AT1 bondholders
Though the rescue deal has been planned well, Yes Bank's tryst with its Additional Tier 1 bondholders, having Rs 8,415 crore worth of such papers, is unlikely to end any time soon.
Kumar noted that deposits were the biggest concern for the bank and it was trying to cut bulk deposits. However, he pointed out that the bank has sufficient funding lines to meet any funding requirement. The Rs 10,000 cr capital infusion will help meet RBI capital requirement, he said, adding the next round of fundraising will take care of any additional cap needs.
However, Yes Bank Administrator Prashant Kumar reiterated that the bank has already filed with exchanges that AT-1 bonds have been written down to zero as contracted under the RBI and Basel-III norms
Reports suggest the Bombay High Court will continue hearing Yes Bank AT-1 bondholders plea tomorrow. The bondholders had appealed against the write-down of AT-1 bonds in the bank's reconstruction scheme. On March 16, the Bombay HC had said that any write-down of the bank's bonds will be subject to further court orders.
Prakash Diwan, Market Expert, to CNBC-TV18: The next big figure i would love to see is foreign investments getting the confidence to come and buy into the bank.
JN Gupta, Former ED, SEBI, to CNBC-TV18: I would agree, there is no need to panic. There has been a flight of depositors from Yes Bank and you need to bring them bank. These depositors must have fled to some other banks, and the top four banks are part of the rescue process itself.
Yes Bank is a professional, very well-known bank, and it would be easier than any other situation.
Dipan Mehta, Elixir Equities, to CNBC-TV18: We must give full credit to RBI, SBI and all participating banks. Yes Bank depositors have been more than reassured by Yes Bank that their money is safe. Critical factor in success of this scheme is the behaviour of depositors.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar: Free to sell shares but assure that not one share will be sold in next 3 years. Must not read too much into today’s price of Yes Bank shares. Not against retail shareholders; we are all here to protect shareholders.
Prashant Kumar: Already made an exchange filing that AT-1 bonds have been completely written down. Would not like to comment further as matter is sub-judice.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar: In the scheme, only logic is that everybody should be treated at par.