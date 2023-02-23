Yes Bank launches floating rate fixed deposit scheme

Yes Bank has launched a floating-rate fixed-deposit scheme for domestic customers for one to three-year maturity, the Mumbai-based private lender said on February 23.

The rate of interest on this fixed deposit will be linked to the repo rate, allowing the customers to have dynamic returns on their FDs, the bank said in a release.

In a floating fixed deposit, the revision on the interest rate will happen automatically and will not require any manual intervention by the Bank or the customers, said Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank in the release.

The product offers the safety of a fixed deposit to customers along with returns that are linked to the repo rates published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

