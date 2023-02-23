Yes Bank launches floating rate fixed deposit scheme

Yes Bank Ltd had claimed a default of Rs 468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.

Yes Bank has launched a floating-rate fixed-deposit scheme for domestic customers for one to three-year maturity, the Mumbai-based private lender said on February 23.

The rate of interest on this fixed deposit will be linked to the repo rate, allowing the customers to have dynamic returns on their FDs, the bank said in a release.

In a floating fixed deposit, the revision on the interest rate will happen automatically and will not require any manual intervention by the Bank or the customers, said Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank in the release.

The product offers the safety of a fixed deposit to customers along with returns that are linked to the repo rates published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The repo rate presently stands at 6.5 percent.

Earlier, the bank had also raised interest rates on standard fixed deposits to up to 6.5 percent per annum for regular customers and up to 7.25 percent for senior citizens.

FD rates on the up

India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India increased interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) of below Rs 2 crore from February 15.

Punjab National Bank raised interest rates on FDs by up to 50 bps for different tenors, with effect from December 19, 2022.

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank raised the interest rates on FDs by up to 50 bps across different maturities, effective February 6. The bank is now offering 8.5 percent interest per annum for senior citizens and 8 percent for others for deposits for 600 days.