you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank gets RBI's nod for continuance of Rana Kapoor as MD & CEO

In June this year, Yes Bank's shareholders had approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as the chief executive and managing director for three years, subject to final approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

 
 
Private sector lender Yes Bank today said it has received RBI's approval for continuance of Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO of the bank till further notice from the central bank.

In June this year, Yes Bank's shareholders had approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as the chief executive and managing director for three years, subject to final approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

"We wish to inform you that the Bank has received the RBI's approval that Rana Kapoor may continue as Managing Director & CEO of YES Bank till further notice from RBI," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kapoor is the Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank. Prior to establishing Yes Bank, Kapoor was CEO and Managing Director, and main Managing Partner of Rabo India Finance (RIF) (a corporate finance and investment banking organisation).
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Rana Kapoor #RBI #Yes Bank

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

