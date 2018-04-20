App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank gets RBI nod to open offices in London, Singapore

The announcement to have representative offices in London and Singapore comes at a time when many state-run lenders are consolidating their foreign presence following the over Rs 13,000-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mid-size private sector lender Yes Bank today said it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to have presence in London and Singapore to support the diaspora business and also international trade.

The announcement to have representative offices in London and Singapore comes at a time when many state-run lenders are consolidating their foreign presence following the over Rs 13,000-crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.

Following the discovery of the scam, the government had directed public sector banks to shut down or consolidate overseas branches, while the RBI banned the letter of undertakings (LoUs).

Yes Bank's international presence comprised of a representative office in Abu Dhabi and a branch in the Gift City International Financial Services Centre in Gandhinagar.

related news

"This will help in further diversification and expansion of financial services to the NRI diaspora," the bank's managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor said.

With the addition of representative offices in the two key hubs of global finance, the bank will be able to effectively cover key geographies, he said, adding that this should be seen as its commitment to grow in the international banking space.

A bank statement said Singapore is the base for a host of multinationals and has the presence of 6,000 Indian companies, while the UK has a USD 15 billion in bilateral trade with the country apart from being a hub for wealth management.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #London #RBI #Singapore #Yes Bank

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.