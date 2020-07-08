App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank FPO: State Bank of India to invest up to Rs 1,760 crore

SBI's announcement to invest in Yes Bank's FPO comes after the latter's capital raising committee gave its approval to the fund-raise plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will invest up to  Rs 1,760 crore in private lender Yes Bank's follow-on public offer (FPO), it said in an exchange filing on July 8.

"Pursuant to the intimation given by Yes Bank Ltd. to the stock exchanges on 07th July' 2020 on the issue of raising capital the Executive committee of central board (ECCB) of  State Bank of India at its meeting held today on 08 July, 2020 has accorded approval for a maximum investment of upto Rs 1,760 in the Further Public Offering (FPO) of Yes Bank Ltd," SBI said.

This comes after the capital raising committee of Yes Bank's board on July 7 gave its approval to the plan to raise funds via an FPO. The committee is scheduled to meet again on or after July 10 to consider and approve, among other things, the price band and discount, if any.

Share price of Yes Bank closed higher by 1.36 percent, at Rs 26.10 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

