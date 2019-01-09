App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 04:55 PM IST

Yes Bank finalises candidates for post of MD and CEO

The bank's board will submit an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10, seeking approval for appointment of the new MD and CEO.

Moneycontrol News

Yes Bank's board has finalised the names of candidates for the position of MD and CEO, the bank said in a release filed with the exchanges on January 9.

The bank's board will submit an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10, seeking approval for the appointment for the new MD and CEO.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 17 had cut the former Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor's term down to the end of January 2019, despite approving Yes Bank's request to let him continue as Managing Director and CEO in August 2018.

On September 25, the board requested more time from RBI to allow Kapoor to remain as the chief executive officer and managing director at least till April 30, 2019 and thereafter extend it to September 30, 2019. But this request was rejected by RBI.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:51 pm

