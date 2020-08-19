172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|yes-bank-exits-cg-power-sells-over-10-stake-in-tranches-5731071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank exits CG Power, sells over 10% stake in tranches

Yes Bank has sold 6,34,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 2 each, constituting 10.12 percent of the share capital of CG Power in various tranches.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender Yes Bank has exited CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG Power) by selling its entire stake-holding in the company, the bank said on August 19.

Yes Bank has sold 6,34,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 2 each, constituting 10.12 percent of the share capital of CG Power in various tranches, last being on August 18, 2020, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

"It may be noted that the bank has sold entire shares held by the bank and after the aforesaid disposal of shares, the bank now holds nil shares of CG Power," Yes Bank said.

Close

On July 7, the lender had sold 1,66,50,000 shares, constituting 2.66 percent of the paid-up share capital of CG Power.

related news

In May 2019, Yes Bank had acquired 8,00,50,000 equity shares, constituting 12.79 percent shares in CG Power pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares.

"Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of CG Power subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (borrower), which is a group company of Avantha Group," Yes Bank had said in a regulatory filing in May last year.

The proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilised to reduce the bad loans secured by such shares, it had said.

CG Power, an Avantha Group company, is one of the largest players in India in the electrical equipment and engineering industry.

Yes Bank shares closed 4.99 percent up at Rs 15.78 apiece on BSE. CG Power ended 4.98 percent higher at Rs 15.39 per share.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #Business #CG Power #Companies #India #Market Watch #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.