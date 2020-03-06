Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate searches former chairman Rana Kapoor's Mumbai home

Just hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced reconstruction of battered Yes Bank, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at residence of the bank's former chairman Rana Kapoor.

Sources told Moneycontrol, the ED has conducted searches at Kapoor's residence under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) case pertaining with their investigation against DHFL.

Yes Bank has exposure in DHFL's non-convertible debenture which was under the scanner of the ED.

RBI on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender Yes Bank with immediate effect.

Also Read: Soft and safe landing for Yes Bank; can't have better pedigree than SBI as investor: Rana Kapoor

Former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed the administrator.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.