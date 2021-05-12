YES Bank enables reward points redemption to refill oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

[Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi]

In a bid to extend help in fighting the shortage of oxygen, YES Bank has enabled its customers to use their banking and credit card reward points to contribute towards medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, in partnership with GiveIndia.

"Customers can now redeem their existing reward points to refill oxygen cylinders of 1,500 litres and 6,000 litres, respectively through https://www.yesrewardz.com/ and https://credit.yesrewardz.com/ (for Credit card customers)," it said in a statement.

"The reward points redeemed towards oxygen refill will be channelled through GiveIndia and used to replenish medical oxygen at charitable hospitals in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi."

All the donations, either through reward points or using a debit or credit card, will be eligible for a 50 percent tax exemption under 80G.

In 2020, the bank had committed Rs 10 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help combat COVID-19 and support relief efforts.

"The Bank acknowledges and salutes the spirit of our fellow citizens and communities, in coming together to combat the COVID-19 situation," the statement added.