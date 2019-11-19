Yes Bank discloses FY19 bad loan divergence of Rs 3,277 crore; to finalize capital raising by month-end

Yes Bank disclosed divergence in reporting of non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 3,277 crore for the financial year 2018-19, in a notification to exchanges on November 19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had assessed gross NPAs of Rs 11,159 crore, of which the bank disclosed NPAs of Rs 7,882 crore, resulting in a divergence of 41 percent. The divergence in net NPAs stood at Rs 2,299 crore, which was 51 percent of the net NPAs reported by the bank.

The bank also reported divergence in provisioning at Rs 978 crore as on March 2019. Of this, provisions worth Rs 346 crore were made up to September 30, while additional provisioning requirement stands at Rs 632 crore.

RBI norms stipulate that banks are required to disclose any divergence of more than 15 percent to investors within a day of receipt of RBI’s report.

“In the current financial year, the bank has made material policy and personnel changes to ensure fullest regulatory compliance,” Yes Bank said in the notification.

Yes Bank also said its board of directors will meet by end of November to finalize capital raising plans.

Last month, the bank said it had received a binding investment offer worth $1.2 billion from a North American investor. The bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill had said that the bank had offers of more than $3 billion on the table. However, the lender is yet to take a call on fundraising.