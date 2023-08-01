Yes Bank denies report on Spandana Sphoorthy acquisition

“The Bank would like to clarify that such news articles reported by the media are completely based on media/market speculations,” the bank said in a statement.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on August 1 said that the bank is not looking to acquire Spandana Sphoorthy. The statement from the lender came after a media report suggested that the bank is evaluating whether to acquire the microfinance institution.

"The Bank would like to clarify that such news articles reported by the media are completely based on media/market speculations," it said in a statement.

The lender further said that it plans to grow its base in the sector specifically for the priority sector through organic and inorganic means.

“Towards this and as also in the usual and ordinary course of its business, the bank continues to explore various alternatives including tie-ups and partnership opportunities, joint ventures, strategic investments, portfolio buy-outs, merger, and acquisition opportunities,” the lender said.

On June 15, similar media reports said that Spandana Sphoorthy is likely to be acquired by Yes Bank. The micro-finance institution (MFI) in a statement denied any such development and termed the report as incorrect and speculative.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of Yes Bank, said that the bank has plans to buy an MFI.

“Absolutely, we would be exploring the possibility of acquiring an MFI to address our issue on the shortfall in the PSL (priority sector lending),” Kumar said.