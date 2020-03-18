App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis | With services set to resume today, here's what depositors need to know

Yes Bank's 1,132 branches will open at the start of banking hours on March 19

Yes Bank, which was placed under moratorium, will resume full services at 6 pm on March 18.

On March 5, the bank was placed under moratorium and withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000, with higher withdrawals permitted only under certain circumstances.

This means that customers will now be able to withdraw money from Yes Bank ATMs and initiate NEFT/IMPS/RTGS transactions.

At present, Yes Bank allows only inward NEFT/IMPS/RTGS transactions from other banks.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar on March 17 assured depositors that the bank's ATMs have sufficient cash and there was no liquidity issue.

Yes Bank's 1,132 branches will open at the start of banking hours on March 19. The lender's net banking services will also be operational from 6 pm on March 18.

The bank's customers will be able to initiate transactions made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

 



First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:49 am

tags #banking #Yes Bank

