Yes Bank crisis | With services set to resume today, here's what depositors need to know

Yes Bank, which was placed under moratorium, will resume full services at 6 pm on March 18.

On March 5, the bank was placed under moratorium and withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000, with higher withdrawals permitted only under certain circumstances.

This means that customers will now be able to withdraw money from Yes Bank ATMs and initiate NEFT/IMPS/RTGS transactions.



We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI@FinMinIndia

— YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 16, 2020

At present, Yes Bank allows only inward NEFT/IMPS/RTGS transactions from other banks.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar on March 17 assured depositors that the bank's ATMs have sufficient cash and there was no liquidity issue.

Yes Bank's 1,132 branches will open at the start of banking hours on March 19. The lender's net banking services will also be operational from 6 pm on March 18.

The bank's customers will be able to initiate transactions made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe.