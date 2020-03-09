App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis: Three Delhi realty assets of Bindu Kapoor under ED scanner

One of these properties was bought from Avantha Realty, a company promoted by Gautam Thappar, that borrowed money from Yes Bank.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Three prime real estate properties in Delhi belonging to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor, which are collectively valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore, are under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner.

The family has been trying to sell these assets before Kapoor’s arrest, and the ED suspects that the Yes Bank promoter was planning to flee the country after liquidating his assets in India, sources told Monycontrol.

One of these properties was bought from Avantha Realty, a company promoted by Gautam Thappar, that borrowed money from Yes Bank.

Close

"Bindu Kapoor bought the prime property on 40, Amrita Shergil Marg through her company Bliss Abode Private Limited on account of a loan default by Avantha Realty. Yes Bank’s exposure to Avantha Realty was Rs 500 crore. Bliss bought this property by raising Rs 380 crore from a Mumbai-based non-banking financial company,” the source said.

related news

On loan default, Yes Bank, instead of going for the RBI-suggested guidelines to recover the loan, sold the property for a bare minimum price of Rs 380 crore to Bliss.

According to the source, Rana Kapoor told senior officials of Yes Bank to help in selling these properties. Amrita Shergil Marg is a prime location in Delhi.

The other two properties are also in the key areas of the capital. These properties are also owned by Bliss Properties. The company has assets for sale at Chankaya Puri and Diplomatic Enclave, on the Sardar Patel Marg.

Bindu Kapoor’s company was expecting around Rs 350 crore through the sale of the property on Kautilya Marg at Chankaya Puri, and around Rs 250 crore from the Diplomatic Enclave asset.

The ED officials have also quizzed Ravneet Gill, former managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, on these deals.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #Bindu Kapoor #Rana Kapoor #Ravneet Gill #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.