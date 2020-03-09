Yes Bank crisis: Three Delhi realty assets of Bindu Kapoor under ED scanner

Three prime real estate properties in Delhi belonging to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor, which are collectively valued at more than Rs 1,000 crore, are under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner.

The family has been trying to sell these assets before Kapoor’s arrest, and the ED suspects that the Yes Bank promoter was planning to flee the country after liquidating his assets in India, sources told Monycontrol.

One of these properties was bought from Avantha Realty, a company promoted by Gautam Thappar, that borrowed money from Yes Bank.

"Bindu Kapoor bought the prime property on 40, Amrita Shergil Marg through her company Bliss Abode Private Limited on account of a loan default by Avantha Realty. Yes Bank’s exposure to Avantha Realty was Rs 500 crore. Bliss bought this property by raising Rs 380 crore from a Mumbai-based non-banking financial company,” the source said.

On loan default, Yes Bank, instead of going for the RBI-suggested guidelines to recover the loan, sold the property for a bare minimum price of Rs 380 crore to Bliss.

According to the source, Rana Kapoor told senior officials of Yes Bank to help in selling these properties. Amrita Shergil Marg is a prime location in Delhi.

The other two properties are also in the key areas of the capital. These properties are also owned by Bliss Properties. The company has assets for sale at Chankaya Puri and Diplomatic Enclave, on the Sardar Patel Marg.

Bindu Kapoor’s company was expecting around Rs 350 crore through the sale of the property on Kautilya Marg at Chankaya Puri, and around Rs 250 crore from the Diplomatic Enclave asset.

The ED officials have also quizzed Ravneet Gill, former managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, on these deals.