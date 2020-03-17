App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis | Prashant Kumar reassures customers, thanks them for being patient

The central bank's Governor Shaktikanta Das told customers that if need be, the RBI is ready to provide additional capital support to Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prashant Kumar
Prashant Kumar
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed administrator for Yes Bank on March 16 thanked customers for their patience. He informed them that the bank will resume full services starting 6 pm on March 18.

"Further to our email dated, March 10, we are happy to apprise you that Yes Bank will resume full banking services from 18:00 hours IST on Wednesday, March 18. We invite you to any of our 1,132 branches across India from March 19, post commencement of banking hours to experience our full suite of services," Prashant Kumar, Yes Bank administrator and the next MD and CEO of the bank's newly constituted board, told depositors in a letter.

On March 16, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reassured depositors with regard to the safety of their deposits. He told customers that if need be, RBI is ready to provide additional capital support to Yes Bank.

Keeping customers at the core, the bank has been able to resume services within an expeditious timeframe under RBI's guidance and direction. With the backing of the State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector bank, and private sector banks, Yes Bank stands recapitalised with reinforced liquidity and highest standards of ethics and governance."

On March 16, Yes Bank approved the reconstitution plan, appointing Prashant Kumar, the current RBI-appointed administrator, as CEO and MD.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Prashant Kumar #Yes Bank

