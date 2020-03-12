Yes Bank crisis | FinMin thinks AT1 bonds write-down plan will pass legal scrutiny: Report

The finance ministry does not see any legal ‘lacunae’, or gaps, in the Reserve Bank of India's decision to write down Yes Bank's AT1 bonds, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Objections raised by Yes Bank's additional tier 1 (AT1) bondholders are not defensible, a government official told the publication.

The RBI took over Yes Bank’s board on March 5 and said the lender’s additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds will be written down. AT1 bonds, classified as semi-equity instruments, are usually riskier than tier 1 bonds.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The write-down of Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds will “stand the test of legal scrutiny,” the official told The Indian Express.

The proposal came after legal vetting by the government, the central bank and potential investors of Yes Bank, the official added.

Bondholders, represented by Axis Trustee Services, have moved the court against the RBI’s decision.

According to rating agency ICRA, bondholders have invested nearly Rs 94,000 crore in AT1 bonds issued by Indian banks.