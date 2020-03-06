App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Crisis: Decoding the RBI intervention

Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor (Deals), Ashwin Mohan caught up with Kumar Saurabh, Partner (Banking and Finance) at law firm Khaitan and Co to analyse the genesis of this extraordinary move, its ripple effects on stakeholders and lessons for deal street and the banking industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a rare move that shook the banking industry and the capital markets, the Reserve Bank of India stepped in earlier this week to supersede the board of troubled private sector lender Yes Bank and also appointed an administrator to take charge of the firm plagued by non-performing loans.

Yes Bank under its new management led by CEO Ravneet Gill had failed to seal investors, raise the requisite amount of funds and present a credible resolution plan to the regulator.

Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor (Deals), Ashwin Mohan caught up with Kumar Saurabh, Partner (Banking and Finance) at law firm Khaitan and Co, to analyse the genesis of this extraordinary move, its ripple effects on stakeholders and lessons for deal street and the banking industry.

