Yes Bank crisis: Debenture trustee ATSL writes to RBI seeking relief for AT1 bondholders

Axis Trustee Services (ATSL), a debenture trustee for majority AT1 bondholders of Yes Bank, on March 11 requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider salvaging at least around 20 percent of the bondholders outstanding principal amount.

"The majority bondholders of the AT1 Bonds, for which ATSL is acting as a debenture trustee, have suggested that a minimum of 170 crore shares be allotted to the existing AT1 holders in proportion to their current holding of these bonds," ATSL said in the letter to the central bank.

In the restructuring package for Yes Bank proposed last week, the RBI had suggested that over Rs 8,000 crore worth of investments by MFs and bank treasuries in the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds should be written-off completely.

Following this, ATSL had approached the Bombay High Court challenging RBI's proposal. The bondholders represented by ATSL requested the central bank to reinstate the principle of inherent seniority of AT1 bonds as an asset class over equity shareholders.

"An imputed value of Rs 10 per share would be approximately Rs 1,700 crores, salvaging near-about 20% of the principal outstanding," the letter noted.

It added that the allocation is in lieu of existing AT1 holding, hence will not entail any fresh investments by AT1 holders and will be allotted against the write-down of the bonds.

The letter further mentioned that "the bondholders have requested that the lock-in features if any should be restricted up to 36 months in line with the proposed new equity issuance of the issuing bank."

ATSL said that provided the conditions it has mentioned in the letter are acceptable to the RBI, its majority AT1 bondholders shall not pursue any further legal recourse and that ATSL would also withdraw its current petition.