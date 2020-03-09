Yes Bank crisis: Probe against Rana Kapoor widens, more firms under lens

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are widening their probe into Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor’s dealings with various non-banking financial companies, real estate developers and other defaulters which have received loans and subsequently made investments in firms owned by the bank promoter’s family members.

The ED is looking at Kapoor's dealings with realty firms such as Radius Developers, Sudhakar Shetty's Sahana Group and Mumbai-based Omkar Developers, cash crunch tourism company Cox and Kings and some DHFL group companies, sources told Moneycontrol.

The investigating agencies are preparing a list of defaulters of Yes Bank that have not repaid loans for a long time. They will first start with those companies that have taken loans and given back some of it to the Kapoor family, sources say.

Kapoor was arrested by ED on the basis of the CBI FIR registered on March 7, after allegations of financial irregularities in the operations of Yes Bank surfaced and the RBI and the government initiated action to control its affairs. The investigating agencies are probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of loans to these corporate entities and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

The agency has registered FIR against 12 including Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, his three daughters - Roshni, Radha and Rakhi, DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, Doit Urban Venture, RAB Enterprise, Morgan Credit Private Limited and RKW Developers Pvt Ltd. In Morgan Credit Private Limited, Radha Kapoor Khanna, the daughter of Kapoor, had 33.33 percent stake.

The CBI has conducted searches at seven locations in Mumbai including Kapoor’s and family members’ residences, a senior official confirmed. Premises raided include two offices of Doit Urban Ventures, which is owned by Kapoor's daughters, residences of his two daughters, DHFL headquarters and the residence of Kapil Wadhawan.

The CBI is in process of issuing look-out circulars (LOC) against the seven accused – Kapoor family members and Wadhawan brothers. On Sunday, Roshni Kapoor was disallowed to board the flight from Mumbai airport on the basis of an LoC issued earlier against her by the central agency. The LoC requires immigration authorities to inform the issuing agency before they allow the passenger to travel to any international or domestic location.

As per the FIR, between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested Rs 3700 crore in the short term debentures of DHFL. Simultaneously, Wadhwan allegedly paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in the garb of a loan of Rs 600 given by DHFL to Doit Urban Ventures.

A CBI source told Moneycontrol: "DHFL had sanctioned and disbursed loans worth Rs 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures in 2018 for repayment of an earlier loan of Rs 300 crore and the rest for general corporate purpose. Against that loan, five properties were given as collateral by Doit. DHFL arrived at the valuation of these assets at Rs 735 crore on the basis of future development potential as per the instruction of Kapil Wadhwan though the acquisition cost of these assets was only 39.66 crore."