Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis | Cabinet may consider draft restructuring scheme on March 13

Troubled private sector lender Yes Bank's board was superseded by RBI on March 5 and a moratorium was imposed for a 30-day period till April 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet is likely to consider Yes Bank's draft restructuring scheme on March 13, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government expects the reconstruction plan to come into effect by April 3. She said the Reserve bank of India (RBI) would submit a report detailing the reasons that led to the failure of Yes Bank and the associated regulatory gaps.

Meanwhile, reports earlier on March 12 suggest that the central bank has tapped investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, DMart owner Radhakishan Damani, and PremjiInvest to be a part of the rescue consortium for the Yes Bank.

The RBI's rescue plan for Yes Bank involves an initial capital infusion to prevent a relapse once the bank's month-long moratorium ends on April 3.

Troubled private sector lender Yes Bank's board was superseded by the RBI on March 5 and a moratorium was imposed for a 30-day period ending April 3.

The RBI capped withdrawals from the bank at Rs 50,000, with certain exemptions in case of unforeseen circumstances.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Yes Bank

