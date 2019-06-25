Yes Bank co-founder's family may sell stake in mortgage finance company

Amid eroding growth prospects of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to the rising wariness in the credit market, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor’s family is planning to sell a stake in their six-year-old mortgage finance company, reports Bloomberg.

The family office known as The Three Sisters: Institutional Office, run by the banker’s three daughters, reached out to several private equity firms to gauge their interest and is also working with Nomura Holdings over the potential sale, sources told the news agency.

ART Housing’s founders are planning to sell a minority stake to fund expansion, its CEO Arvind Hali told the wire agency. The company, he added, is in the process of raising equity capital from institutional investors.

Sources added that the family could consider selling a majority stake in the business, which has 35 branches. However, deliberation over a potential deal are at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a transaction.

Although the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) fiasco triggered a liquidity crunch in the country’s credit market, it did benefit private equity firms like Blackstone and helped them acquire assets. Similarly, founders of various firms like the tycoon Anil Ambani and media giant Subhash Chandra are selling assets to tackle the liquidity crunch.

Even the parent company of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Wadhawan Global Capital, sold its stake in Aadhar Hosing Finance to Blackstone earlier this year.