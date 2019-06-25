App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank co-founder's family may sell stake in mortgage finance company

The family office has reached out to several private equity firms to gauge their interest

Whatsapp

Amid eroding growth prospects of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) due to the rising wariness in the credit market, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor’s family is planning to sell a stake in their six-year-old mortgage finance company, reports Bloomberg.

The family office known as The Three Sisters: Institutional Office, run by the banker’s three daughters, reached out to several private equity firms to gauge their interest and is also working with Nomura Holdings over the potential sale, sources told the news agency.

ART Housing’s founders are planning to sell a minority stake to fund expansion, its CEO Arvind Hali told the wire agency. The company, he added, is in the process of raising equity capital from institutional investors.

Close

Sources added that the family could consider selling a majority stake in the business, which has 35 branches. However, deliberation over a potential deal are at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a transaction.

related news

Although the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) fiasco triggered a liquidity crunch in the country’s credit market, it did benefit private equity firms like Blackstone and helped them acquire assets. Similarly, founders of various firms like the tycoon Anil Ambani and media giant Subhash Chandra are selling assets to tackle the liquidity crunch.

Even the parent company of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Wadhawan Global Capital, sold its stake in Aadhar Hosing Finance to Blackstone earlier this year.

Before the central bank forced Kapoor out earlier this year, amid a controversy over bad-debt accounting, he built Yes Bank into India’s fourth-largest private lender over a span of 15 years. He is not involved in any capacity including as a shareholder, director or management of the family office run by his three daughters, the report stated.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services #Rana Kapoor Yes Bank

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.