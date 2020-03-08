Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's daughter held at Mumbai airport

Just hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took former MD and CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor in custody, his daughter Roshini Kapoor was allegedly stopped by officials at the Mumbai Airport on March 8.

According to news agency ANI, Roshini was about to leave for London in a British Airways Flight.

ED officials arrested Rana Kapoor at 4.00 am on March 8 after more than 29 hours of questioning. Kapoor was held under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED officials. The arrest became imperative after financial irregularities and mismanagement of Yes Bank surfaced, they said.

The central financial crime-fighting agency argued that Kapoor, a veteran banker, was not co-operating with its investigation and sought his custody until March 13. But they got custody only until March 11