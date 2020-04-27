Yes Bank case | Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan remanded in 3-day CBI custody

The Special Court of the Central Bureau of Investigation has remanded Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody for three days in the Yes Bank case.

The investigation agency had arrested Dewan Housing Finance’s (DHFL) former promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar for their alleged involvement in their firm’s suspicious transactions with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2018.

The Wadhawans were under home quarantine in Mahabaleshwar since April 23. The brothers, along with 21 others, including their family members, shifted to their Mahabaleshwar residence, Dewan Villa, to remain under home quarantine after their 14-day institutional quarantine at Panchagani ended on April 23. All of them had been put under institutional quarantine by the Satara administration after they crossed into the district from Khandala by road in violation of the lockdown orders imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Satara police had booked the Wadhawans for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the COVID-19 Maharashtra Regulation Act.

On April 26, the CBI had arrested the duo in Mahabaleshwar after a Mumbai court vacated its April 18 order on April 25, which had stayed till May 5 their non-bailable warrants.

On April 26, Maharashtra State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “A CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara police has given them all the required assistance and an escort vehicle with four guards up to Mumbai on a written request.”

A Mumbai court had on April 18, while staying the NBWs till May 5, instructed the Wadhawan brothers to stay in Satara until then, barring cases of medical emergencies in which they could move out after taking the nod of Satara’s collector and after intimating the CBI about it. The NBWs against the Wadhawan brothers had been issued by a special court on March 17, at the request of the CBI.

The CBI had approached the special court for issuing NBWs after the duo did not appear before it for questioning in the case despite three summons issued last month, between March 13 and 14.

The investigation agency had registered a case on March 7 under sections relating to criminal conspiracy and cheating, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money-laundering case the same day. The ED had arrested Kapoor in the case on March 8.

It had also issued three summons against the Wadhawans between March 10 and 17 as well, but they did not appear before the agency. The Wadhawan brothers had replied to the agencies’ six summonses, seeking ‘accommodation’ in view of the fact that they were travelling since March 6 due to ‘Kapil Wadhwan’s health reasons’ and travel restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The duo had also sought exemption from the ED.