Yes Bank-DHFL case: CBI court grants interim bail to Rana Kapoor's wife, daughter

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (File Image: Reuters)

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on September 4 granted interim bail to the wife and daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who were booked in connection to an alleged fraud linked to the private lender.

Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughter Radha were issued interim relief in the case involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

They were named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI recently, but the duo was never arrested in the case.

The court, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet, had summoned the accused, and the two appeared before court today.

They then moved bail applications through their legal team comprising Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, and contended that their arrests were not required as the CBI had filed a charge sheet as well without arresting them during the probe.

When the probe agency sought time to file a reply to the pleas, the duo sought interim bail, which was allowed by special judge S U Wadgaonkar.

As per the CBI, Kapoor, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a related case, and his family received kickbacks for Yes Bank's investments to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore in DHFL's debentures.

The CBI has claimed DHFL, in return, gave Kapoor Rs 600 crore as bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by the latter's wife and daughters.

With PTI inputs