Yes Bank board greenlights Rana Kapoor’s prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act: Report

Rana Kapoor | Representative image

The board of Yes Bank has sanctioned the prosecution of former MD and CEO Rana Kapoor under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

This came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought the prosecution sanction; the charge sheet filed against the banker was rejected under PCA as it lacked prosecution sanction, The Economic Times said in a report.

A prior sanction by the competent authority is necessary under the PCA amendment notified in 2018.

“Once the consent was accorded by the board, the lower court was intimated and since the sections invoked under PCA attract punishment of over seven years, the case papers have been sent to the Sessions court. A supplementary charge sheet has also been submitted before the Sessions court and cognisance is awaited,” a senior official had told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged multi-crore fraud at the bank. The banker is currently in judicial custody.

ED is primarily investigating Kapoor, his wife and three daughters over Rs 600 crore received by a firm allegedly controlled by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) Kapoor, his family members and others got benefits of Rs 4,300 crore through companies controlled by them as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans, the ED has alleged.

He is also accused of receiving bribes for going easy on loans given to a few big corporate groups that had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).