Yes Bank auditor flags multiple RBI norm breaches, warns of bank’s future: Report

Yes Bank’s auditor BSR & Co has flagged multiple breaches of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms and loan covenants in FY20.

BSR has warned that these breaches, coupled with the fact that the matter of the banks additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds is pending in court – and could turn out negatively, may impact the lender’s functioning going forward, Business Standard reported.

As per the auditor, Yes Bank has not maintained its common equity tier-1 (CET-1) and tier-1 capital ratios – both required to determine the capital adequacy of a bank.

“The CET-1 ratio and the tier-1 capital ratio for the bank as of March 31 stood at 6.3 percent and 6.5 percent as compared to the minimum requirements of 7.38 percent and 8.88 percent, respectively,” the auditor said.

The breach occurred as the lender sought to increase the provision for advances during the year-ended March 31 on a prudent basis “to enhance its provision coverage ratio on its non-performing asset (NPA) loans over and above minimum RBI loan level provisioning,” BSR said. The write-back of the AT-1 bonds in March resulted in resulted in the breach of tier-1 capital ratio (CET-1 ratio), it added.

The bank also failed loan covenants on its foreign currency debt and credit rating downgrades as it suffered a loss of Rs 16,418 crore in the last six months of FY20, saw decline in its deposit base and increase in ratio of NPAs and bad loans. “This resulted in partial prepayment of foreign currency debt linked to external credit rating,” it added.

Besides this, the minimum statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and liquidity coverage ratio requirements for FY20 were also breached. Anticipating this, Yes Bank has provisioned Rs 334 crore as the penalty, it added.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

This is not entirely surprising as Yes Bank’s former Director Uttam Prakash Agarwal had in January pointed out corporate governance irregularities to the RBI. The management had then claimed Agarwal had to leave the board as he was 'unfit' as per RBI norms for directors.