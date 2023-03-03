 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Yes Bank AT1 case: SC puts on hold Bombay HC order quashing write-off of bonds

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

The Bombay High Court had on January 20 quashed Yes Bank’s March 2020 decision to write off Rs 84,15 crore of additional tier 1 bonds, but had given the lender six weeks to appeal against the order.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual securities that banks use to shore up their core capital to meet Basel-III norms (Reuters file image)

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Yes Bank additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds case on March 3, directed to put on hold the order issued by the Bombay High Court that quashed the lender's write-off of bonds.

The high court had on January 20 quashed Yes Bank’s March 2020 decision to write off Rs 84,15 crore of AT1 bonds, but had given the lender six weeks to appeal against the order. The order remained stayed as the bank decided to approach the apex court.

The Supreme Court, while hearing Yes Bank's plea against the high court's order, decided to extend the stay for an additional period. The top court is expected to issue its order in the case after further proceedings.

The SC bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also sought responses from the bond holders on Yes Bank’s appeal. The case is likely to come up for hearing in the last week of March.