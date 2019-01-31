Yes Bank appoints Ajai Kumar as interim MD and CEO

Yes Bank has appointed Ajai Kumar as the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as Rana Kapoor demits office on January 31.

Kumar has been the non-executive and non-independent director of the bank since January 2016. He will hold the position of interim MD and CEO until Ravneet Gill assumes office as the MD and CEO on March 1, 2019.

The board of Yes Bank had requested Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a senior board director to temporarily hold the office of 'Board Director on Interim Special Duty'.