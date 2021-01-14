YES Bank announces launch of wellness-themed credit card, check details

Yes Bank

YES bank has launched the ‘YES BANK Wellness’ and ‘YES BANK Wellness Plus’ Credit Cards in partnership with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited. The bank's aim is to target at the holistic health, self-care and wellness of consumers.

By simply registering on the Aditya Birla Multiply App, consumers can now enjoy the bouquet of complimentary health benefits. Consumers can avail annual health check-ups, round the clock doctor or counsellor helpline, in-studio or home based workout sessions, personalized diet plans, among others through the mobile app right at their fingertips.

This is a step to encourage and promote self-care, mental and physical well-being as consumers face new realities of home-schooling of children, working from home, and lack of physical contact with loved ones and colleagues, the company says.

Business Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank Rajanish Prabhu said at the launch, "“We are pleased to partner with Aditya Birla Wellness and offer consumers a unique wellness credit card with exciting offers and rewards. As we adapt to the new normal, prioritizing the health and well-being as individuals and that of our loved ones has become ever more important. This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers in mind and it is a compelling value proposition. YES BANK and Aditya Birla Wellness will leverage each other’s technology capabilities and strong customer connect to grow our business from this attractive and new market segment".

Murtuza Arsiwala, Head – Wellness, Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited said, "We are pleased to announce our association with YES BANK for the launch of this unique co-branded wellness credit card, to further our goal of a healthy India and Our aim is to influence, motivate, and incentivise individuals to accomplish their health and wellness goals while also living a fulfilling life. With the launch of this unique wellness credit card, we want to incentivise customers by providing them access to a holistic platform as well as innovative tools to accomplish their health and wellness goals".