you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank: After RBI caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000, Twitter reacts with fury, concern and memes

A distressed user on Twitter, Mrugesh Parmar, said he won't be able to use his money from March 6, adding in Hindi that it is the client who suffers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Minutes after the central government imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank effective March 5 and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, reactions to the development began pouring in thick and fast on Twitter.

Economist Sanju Verma tweeted that Yes Bank could have ended a 'lot worse' for many, had it not been for Reserve Bank of India's "stubborn insistence in having Rana Kapoor step down as CEO". 

To catch all live updates on this developing story, click here....

Many users also took potshots at the Narendra Modi-led central government, particularly the dispensation's target of making India a $5 trillion economy and questioning whether this is the way to achieve it.

Popular social media user Payal Rohatgi tweeted that this is "not a sign of aa booming economy" and, tagging the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's office asked them to "get Yes Bank to function."

A distressed user on Twitter, Mrugesh Parmar, said he won't be able to use his money from March 6, and added in Hindi that it is the client who suffers.

Many users also responded with memes.



First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Business #India #Yes Bank

