Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar says working to revive bank well before expiry of moratorium

Yes Bank's statement comes after the RBI announced its draft scheme of reconstruction on March 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prashant Kumar
Prashant Kumar
 
 
Yes Bank on March 6 sought to assure depositors that the bank is working on a solution to be implemented before the 30 days moratorium imposed by the Reserve Bank of India ends on April 3.

Prashant Kumar, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator said: "The current moratorium has been brought into effect keeping the depositors’ interest in mind and towards restoring their confidence.  A solution is being worked upon to revive the Bank well before the moratorium period of 30 days ends."

Yes Bank's statement comes after the RBI announced its draft scheme of reconstruction on March 6, and the Finance Ministry issued a notification with respect to the moratorium March 5.

"The Bank is also taking the necessary steps to ensure seamless transactions for the customers. We assure the depositors that their money is safe and there is absolutely no reason to panic. Look forward to continued support from the depositors as an advisory to customers," Kumar said.

He added that the bank would remain available to address all queries and clarifications, for which depositors "are requested to get in touch with the nearest branch for any assistance."

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #banking #Business #company #RBI #Yes Bank

