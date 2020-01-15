App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank acquires 30% stake in Reliance Power arm

The bank has acquired 12,73,21,500 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each per share constituting around 29.97 percent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd (RPSCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Ltd, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank said it has acquired around 30 percent stake in a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power pursuant to invocation of pledged shares.

"Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares to RPSCL subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by YES Bank to Reliance Power Ltd," it added.

Incorporated on September 1, 1994, RPSCL is engaged in the business of power generation.

The Rosa Thermal plant (1,200 MW) at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, owned by the RPSCL generated 4,341 million units for the year ended March 31, 2019.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Power #Yes Bank

