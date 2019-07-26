App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes bank acquires 18.5% stake of Cox & Kings by invoking pledged shares

Besides, the bank invoked pledge on 34,080 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 per share, constituting 30 per cent of an unlisted company Ezeego One Travel & Tours Limited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank on July 26 said it has has acquired 18.55 per cent stake in Cox & Kings by invocation of pledged shares. The bank has invoked pledge on 3.27 crore equity shares having nominal value of Rs 5 per share, constituting 18.55 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital, of Cox & Kings, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Cox & Kings Limited has a consolidated turnover revenue of Rs 5,693.5 crore as on March 31.

Besides, the bank invoked pledge on 34,080 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 per share, constituting 30 per cent of an unlisted company Ezeego One Travel & Tours Limited.

Close

In another filing it said, the bank in ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital or funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors in order to meet its business or regulatory requirements.

The statement was with regard to clarification on reports that TPG Capital, Advent International were in talks to infuse $350 million each in Yes Bank.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Cox & Kings #Market news #Yes Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.