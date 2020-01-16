App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank acquires 10.25% stake in Sical Logistics

"Yes Bank Ltd has, pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares, acquired 60,00,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 per share, constituting around 10.25 percent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of a listed company, namely, Sical Logistics Ltd," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector lender Yes Bank has acquired 10.25 percent stake Sical Logistics, by invoking pledged shares.

The shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of Sical Logistics Limited subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to Sical Connect Ltd, the filing added. Sical Logistics is engaged in providing dredging and retail supply chain logistics solutions.

It was incorporated on May 6, 1955 is engaged in the business of providing multi-modal logistics solutions. In 2011, Sical was acquired by Coffee Day group.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 40.15, up 0.88 percent on BSE in afternoon trade.

The stock of Sical Logistics were quoted at Rs 15.65, down 0.95 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
