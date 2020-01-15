Yes Bank acquires 10.25% in Sical Logistics

Yes Bank has acquired 60,00,000 equity shares of Sical Logistics on January 15.

According to a release, the bank has 10.25 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company following the invocation of pledge of shares.

The release noted that Sical Logistics is a company that provides dredging and retail supply chain turnover logistics solutions.

The development comes after Yes Bank acquired a 29.97 percent stake in power generation company Rosa Power Supply Company Limited (RPSCL) on January 14.

Rosa Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.