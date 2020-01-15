App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank acquires 10.25% in Sical Logistics

SICAL Logistics is a company that provides dredging and retail supply chain turnover logistics solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank has acquired 60,00,000 equity shares of Sical Logistics on January 15.

According to a release, the bank has 10.25 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company following the invocation of pledge of shares.

The release noted that Sical Logistics is a company that provides dredging and retail supply chain turnover logistics solutions.

Close

The development comes after Yes Bank acquired a 29.97 percent stake in power generation company Rosa Power Supply Company Limited (RPSCL) on January 14.

related news

Rosa Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.

During the first six months of FY20, RPSCL achieved strong operating performance with a plant availability of 98.5 percent and plant load factor of 78 percent, the company noted in a press release.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:47 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Yes Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.