Yes Bank acquires 10.25% in Sical Logistics

Yes Bank has acquired 60,00,000 equity shares of Sical Logistics on January 15.
According to a release, the bank has 10.25 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company following the invocation of pledge of shares.
The development comes after Yes Bank acquired a 29.97 percent stake in power generation company Rosa Power Supply Company Limited (RPSCL) on January 14.
Rosa Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.During the first six months of FY20, RPSCL achieved strong operating performance with a plant availability of 98.5 percent and plant load factor of 78 percent, the company noted in a press release.