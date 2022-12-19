 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

The yen was last 0.6 per cent stronger at 135.91 per dollar, after having touched a high of 135.80 earlier in the session.

(Representative image: Reuters)

The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The yen was last 0.6 per cent stronger at 135.91 per dollar, after having touched a high of 135.80 earlier in the session.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target "at the earliest date possible", and the BOJ has steadfastly stuck to its dovish monetary policy. That stance and the resulting interest rate differentials with the rest of the world has caused the yen to plunge more than 15% this year.

"I think the upshot is, this perhaps provides timely flexibility, but it doesn't bind monetary policy bias one way or another," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

"And so at the end of the day, it doesn't necessarily have an imminent or an outsized impact on the yen, at least until clarity emerges on intent and execution."