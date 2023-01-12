 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

Reuters
Jan 12, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.8% to a session high of 131.36 per dollar in Asian trade, following a Yomiuri report that the BOJ will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meeting and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve. The yen last bought 131.70 per dollar.

The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar held near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The news follows the BOJ's surprise tweak in December to its bond yield control, though the move has failed to address distortions caused in the bond market by the central bank's massive bond buying.

"The report overnight emphasises that next week's Bank of Japan is live for a potential policy change," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING in London.

"You could start to see the normalisation of monetary policy which would be a huge step for Japan (and) a very positive tailwind for the yen," Turner added.

Elsewhere, the dollar was a touch higher ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation data, which could provide more clarity on how quickly price pressures are easing in the world's largest economy and the impact on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.