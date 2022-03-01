‘#Yellove’ season: SNJ Group extends CSK sponsorship for three more years

SNJ Group's logo will be placed on the leading arm of the Super Kings’s yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

SNJ Group, a family-owned business enterprise with diverse interests across a wide spectrum of industries, has extended its association with four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It has extended its sponsorship alliance with CSK for the next three years (2022 to 2024).

The strategic partnership, which began in 2019, will give SNJ Group visibility on the leading arm of the Super Kings’s yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers.

The partnership involves a marketing budget of Rs. 40 crore for three years for SNJ, according to a spokesperson of CSK.

“We are elated to team up with CSK yet again for the fourth year in a row. This sponsorship is the convergence of India’s favourite IPL team and favourite brands, British Empire and SNJ 10000,” said SN Jayamurugan, Chairman of SNJ.

According to KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, the extension of the association with SNJ “is another step forward in our long and successful journey.”

TVS Eurogrip

It may be recalled that TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading two and three-wheeler tyre brand, sometime ago announced its decision to join hands with CSK as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024).

TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres, is one of the country’s leading manufacturers and exporters of two-, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres.

Kotak AMC invites bid for CSK shares

With the players’ auction behind and a new IPL (Indian Premier League) season round the corner with the induction of two more teams in a new format, activity on the CSK front has picked up.

Just on the eve of IPL players’ auction early this month, a leading AMC (Asset Management Company) invited bids for sale of shares of the CSK. Kotak Mahindra AMC wanted to sell one lakh equity shares of CSK. These shares are held by Kotak Equity Savings Fund. The AMC had landed the CSK shares when it was demerged from India Cements. Though there were intense random speculations in the media, CSK shares have remained unlisted. Any fund house will be comfortable with a ready exit option. Since the CSK listing is still in the realm of speculation, Kotak Mahindra AMC has chosen to explore the bidding route to offload CSK shares.

CSK Academy

Meanwhile, CSK has said that it will be establishing Super Kings Academy-cricket-coaching centres for both boys and girls. The Super Kings Academy will start with two centres– Chennai and Salem–and expand across Tamil Nadu, India and the rest of the world over time.

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam in Chennai. The one in Salem will come up at the Salem Cricket Foundation. The academies will begin this summer from April, and operate throughout the year.

The Academy at Thoraipakkam in Chennai will be a centre with state-of-the-art facilities that includes floodlit outdoor and indoor nets and various types of turf pitches to help prepare for all conditions in addition to concrete, indoor and open net facilities. A ground with turf pitches will also be available for match simulation. The facility is well equipped with a fitness centre, cafeteria and other essential amenities for learners and parents. The Academy at Salem is a stadium of international standards and spread across 16 acres.

Lower profit

Chennai Super Kings Ltd. had reported a lower profit of Rs 40.26 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021, down from Rs 50.33 crore in 2019-20.

It reported revenue of Rs 253.69 crore for the year ended March 2021, down from Rs 356.53 crore in the preceding year. Profit before interest, depreciation, and exceptional items stood at Rs 67.79 crore (against Rs 74.26 crore). The finance cost was Rs. 5.26 crore (against Rs.5.337 crore).

During the year under review, the authorised share capital of the company was increased from Rs 3,13,16,000 (divided into 31,31,60,000 equity shares of 10 paise each) to Rs 6,00,00,000 (divided into 60,00,00,000 equity shares of 10 paise each).