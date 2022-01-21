MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Yellen says Fed, Biden administration will take steps to control inflation

"Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that. And we will," Yellen told CNBC in a live interview.

Reuters
January 21, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was confident the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration would take steps needed to bring down inflation over the course of 2022, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

"Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that. And we will," Yellen told CNBC in a live interview.

"We have been hit by a pandemic that has created economic challenges that none of us anticipated, and it is our hope and intention to bring inflation down to levels that are consistent with the Fed's interpretation of price stability," Yellen said.

The Treasury chief and former Fed chair said that U.S. household finances were in good shape, with some families better than before the pandemic, and built-up savings should help sustain the economy for years to come, even with less fiscal support going forward.

Meanwhile, she said it was critical for more people to come back into the labor force, which would help ease supply pressures. This will require the pandemic to be brought under control. If that happens, she said she expects inflation pressures to ease throughout 2022.

Close
Yellen also told CNBC that she views Biden's proposed Build Back Better social and climate legislation as encouraging more workforce participation through its child care and early childhood education provisions.
Reuters
Tags: #Federal Reserve #inflation #Janet Yellen #Joe Biden #United States
first published: Jan 21, 2022 08:02 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.