Yediyurappa govt invites global business leaders to Invest Karnataka summit

BS Yediyurappa-led government of Karnataka on Wednesday invited global business leaders to the 'Invest Karnataka 2020' Summit in Bengaluru in November.

The chief minister, who is here to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, announced the dates for the summit, November 3-5, at an event in this Swiss ski resort town.

A team of senior officials of the state government also showcased various steps taken to make Karnataka a better place to do business and invited global companies to come to the state.