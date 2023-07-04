Yashpal Singh Tomar takes charge as Director (NP&M) of RailTel

Yashpal Singh Tomar

Yashpal Singh Tomar has on July 4 assumed the charge as the new Director (Network Planning and Marketing-NPM) of RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), a mini-ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

He previously served as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Palakkad Division in the Southern Railway Zone of Indian Railways.

Tomar, an alumnus of IIT and a member of the 1991 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), has returned to RailTel for his second tenure. Previously, he served as the Group General Manager at RailTel's Secunderabad Regional office on deputation.

Earlier, Tomar has held various positions within Central Railway, North Central Railway, and South Central Railway, as well as at RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) in Lucknow and IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications) in Secunderabad.

After taking over the new charge, he said, "I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the growth of the company. Railtel has positioned itself to take advantage of the present phase in India’s ambitious digital transformation story which is going to further accelerate digitisation in all walks of life."

He further added that his company will continue to focus on its core areas and constantly explore new business opportunities with a view to enhancing the revenue stream. They will also continue to work on future-ready Network Planning and Marketing strategies.