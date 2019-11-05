Arbitration Tribunal directs Yamuna Expressway authority to refund Rs 41 crore to Jaypee Infratech

An arbitration panel has directed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to pay back Rs 41.15 crore along with interest to embattled real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, stating that the demand raised by the Authority was ‘illegal and invalid’.

Order on the matter was passed by the tribunal led by OP Garg included VK Gupta and Justice PK Srivastava as co-arbitrators, on November 2.

Stating that the claimant (Jaypee Infratech) paid the amount under protest, the tribunal directed the YEIDA to refund, within three months of passing the award, the amount of Rs 41.14 crore to the company with interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum from the dates of actual payment.

The tribunal said if YEIDA failed to refund this amount within three months, then the authority would be liable to pay the principal amount and the interest, with a further interest of 12 percent per annum till the amount is actually refunded to the company.

As per the judgment, the authority had demanded Rs 2,591.78 crore in January 2015 and another Rs 247 crore in May 2017 from Jaypee Infratech as 'no litigation incentive' or additional compensation to be paid to the farmers whose land was acquired by the authority and then allotted to the developer for constructing Yamuna Expressway projects and other purposes.

But Jaypee Infratech had in its plea sought relief on grounds that these demands raised by the authority were contrary to the provisions in the concession agreement and therefore, illegal. The company sought refund of the amount paid by it along with the interest.

In the order, the tribunal also directed the YEIDA to ensure that the development work is not obstructed by the Noida development authority.

The real estate firm claimed that it had paid the Rs 41.14 crore against the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) demand under compulsion and economic duress to obtain sanctions, approvals, completion certificates from Noida Development Authority for its various real estate projects.

"We, therefore, have no hesitation in holding and coming to the conclusion that the claimant (Jaypee Infratech) was not at all liable and is not at all liable to pay," the order said.

As per the concession agreement, Jaypee Infratech was granted a concession for a period of 36 years commencing operation from the date of August 9, 2012. Under the agreement, 25 million square metres of land was transferred to Jaypee Infratech for development of expressway as well as housing, amusement, commercial, institutional, areas.