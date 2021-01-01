MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Yamaha reports 33% sales growth in December

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past six months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India on Friday reported a 33 per cent growth in sales to 39,224 units for December as against 29,486 units in the same month last year.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past six months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Yamaha had registered a 4.3 per cent year-on-year growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September.

Its sales grew by 31 per cent in October, and it had posted a 35 per cent rise in November.

"The company expects overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to a varied demand of personal mobility," the company noted.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #India Yamaha Motor
first published: Jan 1, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.