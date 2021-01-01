Yamaha reports 33% sales growth in December

Two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India on Friday reported a 33 per cent growth in sales to 39,224 units for December as against 29,486 units in the same month last year.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past six months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Yamaha had registered a 4.3 per cent year-on-year growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September.

Its sales grew by 31 per cent in October, and it had posted a 35 per cent rise in November.

"The company expects overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to a varied demand of personal mobility," the company noted.