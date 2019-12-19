Yamaha Motor India eyes to sell 6.50 lakh units in 2020

The company has sold 6.24 lakh units in 2019, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Planning Group, Ravinder Singh said.
Two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor India was eyeing to sell 6.50 lakh units in the domestic market in 2020, a top official said here on Thursday.
The company has sold 6.24 lakh units in 2019, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Planning Group, Ravinder Singh said.
The company on the occasion unveiled its popular scooters Fascino 120FI and RayZR 125FI and Street Rally 125FI marking the company's entry into the 125cc segment.
Besides the scooters, the company also unveiled BSVI compliant motorcycles MT15 and R 15 at an event here.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 01:59 pm