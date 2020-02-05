XLRI completes final placement in two days, average salary up by Rs 2 lakh at Rs 24.3 lakh pa

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has been able to secure 100 percent placement for the outgoing batch in just two days. The average salary rose by Rs 1.95 lakh year-on-year to Rs 24.3 lakh per annum.

The final recruitment process saw participation from 108 recruiters with 362 domestic and international offers.

"This year's placement season has once again witnessed remarkable success in spite of the longish economic slowdown. Interest in XLRI's students has been tremendous, with top companies coming for recruitment," said J Christie, Director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management.

The institute said that 43 percent of the batch got pre-placement offers. Here, the median salary offered to the batch saw an increase to Rs 23 lakh per annum from Rs 21 lakh per annum in 2019.

The business school received multiple domestic offers at Rs 50 lakh per annum from the BFSI sector.The highest international offer stood at Rs 58.5 lakhs per annum from the sales and marketing domain.

KPMG and Pricewaterhouse Coopers made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters. New finals recruiters included companies like Arga Investment Company, Tolaram Group, MH Alshaya, Myntra, Power Finance Corporation, Delhivery, JCB, Thoucentric, Welspun, Diageo, Varroc, CK Birla, amongst others.

The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales & Marketing, and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 26 percent of the candidates.

Consulting was the biggest draw this year with firms such as McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., The Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, PWC, EY, KPMG, AON, Korn Ferry, Vector Group, Everest Group, Thoucentric Consulting, Infosys and others participating in the process.

As far as FMCG is concerned, firms such as P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, among others participated in the process. As far as companies in the pharmaceutical sector is concerned, firms such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Astra Zeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, among others participated in the process. Giants in the automotive segment such as Maruti, Bajaj and JCB also participated.

In the BFSI sector, firms like Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, Avendus Capital, Shannonside Capital, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, ICICI, Power Finance Corporation, Belden, Edelweiss among others were part of the final placements. Niche PE/VC roles were also offered for the first time by Motilal Oswal Group.

Roles in General Management were offered by conglomerates such as Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Capgemini ELITE, Reliance Industries, Xiaomi, RPG, Hinduja, ACT and others.