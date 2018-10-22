App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 03:29 PM IST

Xiaomi's smart lighting solutions arm Yeelight enters India market

The company has introduced four products including a smart lamp, a light strip and two smart bulbs, priced between Rs 2,000 to 10,000, the China-based company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi-owned smart lighting solutions maker Yeelight on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market.

In the first phase, its products will be exclusively available on Amazon and later, it would also be available at retail outlets and experiential zones of major metro cities.

Commenting on the development, Yeelight Founder and CEO Eric Jiang said:"With the smart lighting industry in India facing the upward growth trajectory, we are extremely excited to foray into the Indian markets."

The company would focus smart light segment with quality products at value plus price points, he added.

Yeelight products will be imported and distributed in India by its partner PR Innovations.

Incubated by SOSVenture, Yeelight became a part of Xiaomi ecosystem in 2014.

Under the brand of both Xiaomi and Yeelight, the company has shipped millions of connected lighting products to over 100 countries.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 03:22 pm

