Xiaomi's Re 1 flash sale returns: Chinese tech giant offers bonanza as it celebrates three years in India

Moneycontrol News

As a part of its celebrations of three-years in India, Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is throwing a bonanza of offers for mobile phone users.

So if you're looking to buy a Xiaomi phone or its accessories you can consider its two-day sale on July 20th and 21 where it is launching a new smartphone, more stock of its popular models Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4, discounts on accessories and new power banks.

The sale will see a comeback of Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale under which the Redmi 4A smartphone, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2 are up for grabs.

Some of the offers as part of the Mi 3rd anniversary sale include –

#The successor to the Mi Max, Mi Max 2 priced at Rs 16,999 will be launched. It is a mid-range smartphone with a large screen.

# A 12 pm sale will go live with three smartphones- Redmi 4 at Rs 6,999, Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999, and the Redmi 4A at Rs 5,999. This is the first time the electronics giant is offering the sale of all three of its trademark phones at the same time, however, there is no information on how many units will be available for purchase.

Redmi 4A can be bought in only one variant: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. It has a 13MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The device features a 3120mAh battery.

Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and features a microSD card slot (up to 128GB) for memory expansion. The smartphone gets a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP shooter on the front. It packs a powerful 4100mAh battery.

The Redmi 4 smartphone comes with 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

# Several of Mi’s accessories including Mi Capsule earphones, Bluetooth headset, VR playset and selfie sticks are available at slashed prices from 10 a.m onwards.

# Launch of two variants of the Mi Power Bank 2 – one of 10,000 mAh priced at Rs 1,199 and one of 10,000 mAh priced at Rs 2,199.

# Its router Mi 3C Router and Mi WiFi Repeater 2 are available Rs 1,199 and Rs 799 respectively.

How to get a Mi smartphone at Re 1?

The Re 1 flash sale is the most eye-grabbing deal being offered by the electronics giant wherein 10 units of the Redmi4A, 25 units of its 10,000 mAh Mi Powerbank 2 and 15 units of its WiFi repeater is being offered at just Re 1 on 20th and 21st July.

To register for the Re 1 flash sale, one has to go to Mi’s official website and tap on “grab coupons” and subsequently “share to register”.

The Re 1 flash sale is slated to begin at 11 am on July 20 quickly followed by 1 p.m on the same day. The sale will continue tomorrow as well. The sales are likely to be over in a matter of seconds considering the popularity of Xiaomi’s earlier Re 1 flash sale in India.

Xiaomi is also hosting the “Bid to Win” competition where one has to place a winning bet on Redmi 4A, VR Play and 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2. The condition is that the bid must be the “lowest and unique” in order to win any of the products.

Unlike the Re 1 flash sale, this sale offers four chances to bid. On July 20 and 21, people can participate when it is slated to open on their website- at 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

Additional bundled offers include discounts on domestic travel bookings and debit card purchase discounts for SBI Card users.

E-commerce website Flipkart is also conducting a flash sale of the Redmi Note 4 starting at Rs 9,999 from 12 pm onwards.