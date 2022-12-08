Xiaomi's India business chief Raghu Reddy resigns amid increasing challenges; to pursue new opportunities

Xiaomi India's business head Raghu Reddy has resigned from his position to pursue new growth opportunities, as challenges rise for the smartphone maker amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressure.

Reddy was handling offline and online sales for Xiaomi India along with looking after various product categories. He was elevated as the chief business officer in 2020 after spending six years at the firm in various roles.

Also Read: Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 series to launch in India soon

Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy, who helped the Chinese company to the top of India’s smartphone and smart-television markets, resigned to “pursue different growth opportunities externally,” Xiaomi India said in a statement on December 7.

“It has been a privilege to have Raghu as an integral part of the Xiaomi India leadership team. He has played an influential and significant role in Xiaomi becoming the #1 Smartphone and Smart TV brand in India” it said.

Previously, Reddy worked for SoftBank Group Corporation-backed online retailer Snapdeal Ltd.

After the transition of Xiaomi India’s former chief Manu Kumar Jain to group vice president in June this year, Reddy was named among the three people leading Xiaomi India's business independently — alongside Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B and Chief Financial Officer Sameer BS Rao. Reddy's departure comes at a time when Xiaomi India's financials have been under constant scrutiny by government agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had passed a seizure order for its bank assets of over Rs 5,500 crore in April, however, Xiaomi denied any wrongdoing and the case judgement on the case is reserved in court.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE