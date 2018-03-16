App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi’s entry into the TV segment makes top TV makers wary

Xiaomi’s top rivals are calling this a ‘wait-and-watch scenario’ and are tracking the company’s every move.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

LG, Samsung and Sony—the top three players in the TV segment—are  scrambling to come up with a strategy to counter Xiaomi’s new TV with high-end features at half their prices, senior executives from the companies told The Economic Times.

Xiaomi’s top rivals are calling this a ‘wait-and-watch scenario’ and are tracking the company’s moves. “The scope to react right now is also limited for they are selling models at almost throwaway prices which, if we have to match, it will completely disrupt the pricing strategy,” one official said, on condition of anonymity.

Xiaomi forayed into the television segment a month ago and launched 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch models. By sheer volume, these sizes account for 80 percent of the total television market.

A 32-inch set, which would normally go for Rs 24,000, is priced at Rs 13,999 by Xiaomi. Similarly, a 43-inch set is sold for Rs 22,999 as opposed to the major players’ Rs 36,999, while Xiaomi’s 53-inch set is worth Rs 39,999, almost half of its rivals’ prices.

related news

The companies are hoping that the Chinese giant won’t be as successful in TV as it has been in mobiles, citing advanced and varied sales and servicing strategies that the segment requires.

Three years into its stint in India, in the December quarter, Xiaomi emerged the largest selling smartphone brand in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

An LG spokesperson shared the same opinion saying that top brands having more than 75 percent market share, are unaffected by a company offering low-priced models in the last few years. “The lifecycle of a TV is generally assumed to be more than five years, hence a robust service network and experience zones are seen to play a major role in the consumer’s buying decisions, which in fact has been a core strength at LG,” the spokesperson said,

A Xiaomi spokesperson told the paper that the company wants to make its disruptive technology available to everyone. “Xiaomi believes is innovation for everyone, which is why we make high-quality products with high specifications, at a good price. We follow the same principles for all our products.”

tags #Business #India #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC