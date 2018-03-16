Xiaomi’s entry into the TV segment makes top TV makers wary

LG, Samsung and Sony—the top three players in the TV segment—are scrambling to come up with a strategy to counter Xiaomi’s new TV with high-end features at half their prices, senior executives from the companies told The Economic Times.

Xiaomi’s top rivals are calling this a ‘wait-and-watch scenario’ and are tracking the company’s moves. “The scope to react right now is also limited for they are selling models at almost throwaway prices which, if we have to match, it will completely disrupt the pricing strategy,” one official said, on condition of anonymity.

Xiaomi forayed into the television segment a month ago and launched 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch models. By sheer volume, these sizes account for 80 percent of the total television market.

A 32-inch set, which would normally go for Rs 24,000, is priced at Rs 13,999 by Xiaomi. Similarly, a 43-inch set is sold for Rs 22,999 as opposed to the major players’ Rs 36,999, while Xiaomi’s 53-inch set is worth Rs 39,999, almost half of its rivals’ prices.

The companies are hoping that the Chinese giant won’t be as successful in TV as it has been in mobiles, citing advanced and varied sales and servicing strategies that the segment requires.

Three years into its stint in India, in the December quarter, Xiaomi emerged the largest selling smartphone brand in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

An LG spokesperson shared the same opinion saying that top brands having more than 75 percent market share, are unaffected by a company offering low-priced models in the last few years. “The lifecycle of a TV is generally assumed to be more than five years, hence a robust service network and experience zones are seen to play a major role in the consumer’s buying decisions, which in fact has been a core strength at LG,” the spokesperson said,

A Xiaomi spokesperson told the paper that the company wants to make its disruptive technology available to everyone. “Xiaomi believes is innovation for everyone, which is why we make high-quality products with high specifications, at a good price. We follow the same principles for all our products.”